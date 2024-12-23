O’Toole re-elected NY-NJ Port Authority chairman

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Board of Commissioners at its December meeting unanimously re-elected Chairman Kevin O’Toole to his eighth one-year term.

The former Republican state senator joined the bi-state agency in 2017, appointed by Gov. Chris Christie, and was later elected chairman that same year, the authority said in a release. O’Toole will have served through both terms of current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

The agency oversees the Port of New York-New Jersey, the second-busiest U.S. container port after the Los Angeles-Long Beach complex, which includes four marine terminals, as well as three rail freight facilities and four airports.

Also unanimously re-elected were Vice-Chairman Jeffrey H. Lynford, Executive Director Rick Cotton, an appointee of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Secretary James E. McCoy, General Counsel Amy H. Fisher, Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth M. McCarthy, Comptroller Daniel G. McCarron, and Treasurer Sherien N. Khella.