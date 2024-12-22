US fighter jet patrolling Red Sea shot down apparently by ‘friendly fire’

A U.S. Navy fighter jet was shot down Sunday in what Central Command said was a “friendly fire” incident during military operations in the Red Sea.

“Two U.S. Navy pilots ejected safely over the Red Sea during the early morning hours of Dec. 22 when their F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft was shot down in an apparent case of friendly fire,” Centcom said in a statement.

The incident comes as an international military presence battles Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in Yemen, who have attacked merchant shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since late 2023.

Centcom said that the guided-missile cruiser Gettysburg mistakenly fired on the fighter, which was based on the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman.