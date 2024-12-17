Near Red Sea, US forces strike Houthi base in Yemen

Following recent attacks on American shipping in the Red Sea, the United States said it struck back in a targeted operation near the Red Sea.

U.S. Central Command (Centcom) on Monday said it had conducted a precision airstrike against a command facility operated by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Sana’a, Yemen.

“The targeted facility was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” Centcom said in a release. “The strike reflects Centcom’s ongoing commitment to protect U.S. and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping.”

No other details were provided.



