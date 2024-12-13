Apparel importers call for labor talks to resume, say port automation ‘vital’ 

Apparel and footwear importers on Friday called for a resumption of port labor contract talks after President-elect Donald Trump publicly backed the East Coast longshore union.

“We welcome President-elect Trump’s commitment to strengthening United States ports and appreciate his efforts to meet with the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) President Harold Daggett and Executive Vice President Dennis Daggett,” said American Apparel & Footwear Association Chief Executive Steve Lamar, in a statement. “This is a crucial time for the longshoremen and the employers to negotiate a fair and equitable labor contract with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) for the East and Gulf Coast ports before the master contract expires Jan. 15.

“The longshoremen serve as the front lines of our supply chains and are essential to our economy. We applaud their hard work.”

Trump on Thursday in a social media post backed the union’s fight against port automation after meeting with ILA leadership.



