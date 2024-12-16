Trump again backs longshore union as possible port strike nears

President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend doubled down on his opposition to automation as a possible strike by union dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast container ports draws closer.
On Saturday, Trump reposted to more than 8 million followers on his social media platform, Truth Social, a Facebook message by Dennis Daggett, International Longshoremen’s Association executive vice president, praising Trump for his support of the union in its protracted contract fight with employers at Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast container ports.
The reposting comes after the president-elect on Thursday backed the union in its contract dispute following a meeting with Daggett and his father, ILA President Harold Daggett, at Trump’s residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.
“I had the honor of meeting with President-elect Donald Trump yesterday, and I want to share an experience I never imagined in my wildest dreams,” Dennis Daggett wrote in his Facebook post. “Throughout my career, I’ve never seen a Politician – let alone the President of the United States – truly understand the importance of the work our members do every single day. But yesterday, President-elect Trump not only demonstrated that understanding but also showed the utmost respect for the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication of our membership.”
Trump’s messaging comes amid stalled contract negotiations between the ILA and employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX). The union claims automation is a job-killer, while the USMX says the technology is desperately needed to make the ports’ container handling globally competitive.
While the union has been visible and out in front in the war of words, member executives of the USMX, including those of foreign-based ocean carriers, have been reluctant to be the face of their group during negotations.
The sides are up against a Jan. 15 deadline to come to a new agreement, when an extension of the current contract covering tens of thousands of union workers at dozens of ports from Massachusetts to Texas expires.
A three-day strike by the union in October brought container and roll-on/roll-off traffic to a halt. Acting Labor Secretary Julie Tsu brokered an end to the strike, when the sides agreed to the extension and a 62% pay hike for workers while negotiating container royalties and other details of a new six-year master contract.
But the ILA cut off bargaining over employers’ demands to include semiautomated cranes in the new contract. While the union says the USMX wants to eliminate jobs, it also claims the cranes pose a security risk to ports and maritime shipping.
The pay raise would be scuttled if a new pact is not reached before the extension expires.
While Trump publicly supports the union, there has been no indication what action he might take in the event of a prolonged strike.
Prior to the election, President Joe Biden said he would not intervene in a walkout. The federal Taft-Hartley Act gives the president powers to end a strike and order a cooling-off period if it’s shown to seriously endanger U.S. interests.
In 2002, President George W. Bush invoked Taft-Hartley to end a strike by members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union at West Coast ports.
Shippers for months have been frontloading imports ahead of a possible strike, as well as Trump’s proposed China tariffs, while shipping lines announce service changes to manage disruptions.
CMA CGM, in an advisory to customers, said, “If a strike occurs, we expect vessel operations to halt at 0001 hours on January 16th, 2025. Our dedicated teams are working on contingency plans to ensure that all … operations are completed prior to any labor disruptions.
“In the event of a work stoppage, U.S. East Coast and Gulf terminals will halt operations, leading to the suspension of gate and rail services. You will receive more details as the January 15 date approaches. Similarly, terminals and nearby depots will not be open to accept empty returns. Please hold your empties until the terminals and depots reopen. Escalations and emergent issues can be sent to your designated client solutions contact.”
Stuart Chirls
