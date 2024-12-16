Trump again backs longshore union as possible port strike nears

President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend doubled down on his opposition to automation as a possible strike by union dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast container ports draws closer.

On Saturday, Trump reposted to more than 8 million followers on his social media platform, Truth Social, a Facebook message by Dennis Daggett, International Longshoremen’s Association executive vice president, praising Trump for his support of the union in its protracted contract fight with employers at Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast container ports.

The reposting comes after the president-elect on Thursday backed the union in its contract dispute following a meeting with Daggett and his father, ILA President Harold Daggett, at Trump’s residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

“I had the honor of meeting with President-elect Donald Trump yesterday, and I want to share an experience I never imagined in my wildest dreams,” Dennis Daggett wrote in his Facebook post. “Throughout my career, I’ve never seen a Politician – let alone the President of the United States – truly understand the importance of the work our members do every single day. But yesterday, President-elect Trump not only demonstrated that understanding but also showed the utmost respect for the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication of our membership.”



