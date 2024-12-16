Fitch upgrades container shipping outlook – but not because of containers

A major ratings firm is improving its outlook for global container shipping — but the improvement has less to do with boxes than it does with other commodities.

Fitch Ratings over the weekend changed its outlook for global container shipping to “stable” from “deteriorating,” as a downward trajectory is partly offset by stable to improving performance in subsectors including tankers and bulk shipping.

“Shipping remains one of the most exposed sectors to geopolitical conflicts due to several choke points on key trade routes, its vital role in global supply chains and its limited ability to adjust effective capacity in the short term,” Fitch said in an introduction to its 2025 forecast report. “Global shipping benefitted in 2024 from a continuation of existing conflicts (e.g. tankers from the Ukraine war) and emergence of new situations (Red Sea disruption for container shipping). The reduction of geopolitical risks may normalize elevated freight rates, although this is likely to take some time after any dispute resolution.”

Major container and tanker lines since late 2023 have rerouted vessels away from the Red Sea — a key trade route to and from Asia via the Suez Canal — and on longer voyages around the Horn of Africa after Houthi rebels based in Yemen began attacking shipping they claimed was linked to Israel.



