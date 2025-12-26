Newsletters Contact Us
Photos appear to show China cargo ship equipped with missile launchers

No confirmation over online images

Stuart Chirls
·
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Unconfirmed images have surfaced, reportedly showing a Chinese cargo ship converted into a floating missile launching platform equipped with vertical missile tubes and military hardware.
  • The photos, published by The War Zone, lack confirmed dates or locations, though there is speculation the vessel is being constructed at China's Dalian shipyard.
  • This potential conversion aligns with reports of China leveraging its vast shipbuilding capacity to adapt civilian maritime technology for military applications.
Official sources have not confirmed published images that appear to show a Chinese cargo ship converted to a floating missile launching platform.

The images reportedly found on the Chinese Internet show a medium-size cargo vessel bristling with dozens of vertical missile launch tubes, radar domes and other container-based military hardware.

The photos were published Thursday by The War Zone, a news and analysis site focused on defense.  

The date and location of the images are unknown.

There is speculation the ship is being constructed at China’s Dalian shipyard.

China has been reported to be making efforts to leverage its world-leading shipbuilding capacity to adapt civilian maritime technology for military use. Those efforts include a converted semi-submersible vessel for launching helicopters, and a ferry to support invasion operations. 

The publication also has reported on the United States and Iran developing container-based missile launching systems. 

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.