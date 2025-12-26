Photos appear to show China cargo ship equipped with missile launchers

Official sources have not confirmed published images that appear to show a Chinese cargo ship converted to a floating missile launching platform.

The images reportedly found on the Chinese Internet show a medium-size cargo vessel bristling with dozens of vertical missile launch tubes, radar domes and other container-based military hardware.

The photos were published Thursday by The War Zone, a news and analysis site focused on defense.

The date and location of the images are unknown.