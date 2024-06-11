Port of New Orleans snags $230M for infrastructure projects

The Port of New Orleans got a boost from the Louisiana State Legislature, which committed $230.5 million to the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) and other infrastructure projects.

The $1.8 billion LIT aims to position New Orleans as one of the top international container gateways in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said.

“The legislature’s backing of infrastructure funding to support the LIT builds upon commitments of more than $1.1 billion from the federal government and private sector,” Julia Fisher-Cormier, commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Multimodal Commerce, said in a news release Monday. “These are the types of public investments Louisiana must make to transform our trade-based economy and secure our position as a future leader of global trade.”



