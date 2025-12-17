Newsletters Contact Us
Report: China demands control of Panama ports operator

Beijing seeks controlling stake in global ports sale

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: CK Hutchison Holdings)
Key Takeaways:

  • Negotiations for the $22.8 billion sale of CK Hutchison Holdings' 43 global port facilities, including strategic Panama Canal ports, have stalled.
  • The deal hit a dead end after China's state-owned shipping line Cosco demanded a controlling interest as a condition of the sale.
  • The Panama Canal ports are central to a geopolitical struggle, with U.S. concerns regarding China's growing influence over global shipping infrastructure.
Negotiations for the sale of Panama Canal port facilities and operations at 40 other ports hit a dead end after China demanded a controlling interest as a condition of the deal.

Beijing is demanding that state-owned shipping line Cosco get a controlling stake in the $22.8 billion sale of CK Hutchison Holdings (0000.HK), the Hong Kong conglomerate owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing.

China in April blocked the sale, which includes terminals at the Panamanian ports of Cristobal and Balboa, near the Panama Canal, saying it planned a formal review.

The Panama ports are at the center of a geopolitical tug of war after President Donald Trump threatened to take back control of the Panama Canal, which he claimed was under China’s control. Cosco has also been a target of the administration, after a U.S. probe found Beijing leveraged anti-competitive measures to build a dominant position in shipping and shipbuilding.

The development was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. 

U.S. investor BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and privately-held Mediterranean Shipping Co. of Geneva which had earlier cinched a purchase of Hutchison, agreed to offer Cosco (1199.HK) an equal share, the report said. But negotiations hit a dead-end after China’s new demands.

BlackRock had no comment, a spokesman said in an email to FreightWaves. Cosco did not immediately respond to messages. A Hutchison spokesperson was not available for comment.

The Hutchison sale agreement in principle covers terminals at a network of 43 ports across 23 countries.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.