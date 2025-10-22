Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

Report: Top container line may re-flag ships in India

Move would align with new shipping rules

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) is considering re-flagging some of its vessels in India, following a similar move by competitor CMA CGM.
  • This decision is driven by New Delhi's recent shipping regulation changes, including a new tax-free economic zone and infrastructure status for shipping, aimed at revitalizing the domestic container sector.
  • Re-flagging would enable MSC to operate under cabotage rules for domestic port services and potentially benefit from proposed anti-trust exemptions for vessel sharing agreements.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

The world’s largest container shipping line may re-flag some vessels in India.

Mediterranean Shipping Co. of Geneva is considering re-registering vessels after New Delhi changed a number of shipping regulations aimed at foreign-based liner operators.

Those plans could be decided by MSC Chief Executive Soren Toft as soon as next week, according to multiple sources quoted by website ETInfra published by the Economic Times.

Toft earlier this year discussed plans for investment in the country in meetings with India’s maritime and commerce ministers. 

MSC did not immediately respond to a message from FreightWaves seeking comment. The company operates a fleet of approximately 900 ships totaling 6.6 million twenty foot equivalent units.

In April MSC competitor CMA CGM of France became the first global container carrier to register three vessels in India, and plans to add a fourth.

India has established a tax-free economic zone that extends to ownership and operation of ships, which were also recently granted infrastructure status, the latter in a bid to revitalize its moribund container shipping sector.

The report said re-flagging will enable MSC to operate under cabotage rules that only permit India-flag ships to operate services connecting domestic ports.

MSC’s shift also follows proposed changes to anti-trust regulations that would exempt vessel sharing agreements among container carriers for three years so long as those pacts provide 5% of capacity with India-flag ships.

MSC serves a number of Indian ports including the major hubs of Hazira, Mundra and Nhava Sheva, part of a new weekly North India–Middle East shipping loop launched in late 2025.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Tariffs, trade changes hit Port of Oakland volumes

Deadlines in doubt for LA-Long Beach zero-emissions port drayage

Longshore unions to meet for global anti-automation summit

UN postpones decision on shipping carbon tax

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.