Report: Top container line may re-flag ships in India

The world’s largest container shipping line may re-flag some vessels in India.

Mediterranean Shipping Co. of Geneva is considering re-registering vessels after New Delhi changed a number of shipping regulations aimed at foreign-based liner operators.

Those plans could be decided by MSC Chief Executive Soren Toft as soon as next week, according to multiple sources quoted by website ETInfra published by the Economic Times.

Toft earlier this year discussed plans for investment in the country in meetings with India’s maritime and commerce ministers.