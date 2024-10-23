Retail, CPG industries brace for election results

Latest The Stockout show explores sock puppets

This is how RFK Jr. sees U.S. food regulators. (Image: FWTV)

On Monday’s The Stockout show, which focuses on topics relevant to shippers in the retail and CPG industries, Grace Sharkey and I discussed how the election could impact those sectors. If Trump is elected, the Federal Trade Commission could look much different. That’s of particular importance to the retail industry since the FTC has been especially active in addressing what it considers anticompetitive threats in that sector. Those threats include suing to stop the Kroger-Albertsons acquisition and suing Amazon for what the agency considers the illegal use of a monopoly position in e-commerce.

If Trump is elected, it could also have a major impact on how the food industry is regulated, particularly if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is given a prominent role overseeing food regulation. Kennedy believes the food industry is “regulated by sock puppets” that have been far too lenient in allowing harmful chemicals and dyes in everyday products. As a result, many CPG companies may have to overhaul their formulas, which could be costly and make them less appealing to some consumers.



