Running on Ice: An IPO gold rush for Lineage

This year’s Future of Freight Festival takes place Nov. 19-21 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. But it’s not your average conference. Sure, there are wonderful speakers and fireside chats. But that’s only half the fun. F3 is set up with half-days of speakers and amazing content. The other half we take over downtown Chattanooga, and there are events, networking and a lot of fun to be had by all. This year, subscribers to Running on Ice get a promo code exclusive to us! You can register with this link or use the code F3ROI24 at checkout for a discount.

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Last week the world watched as Lineage brought forth the largest IPO for the year. The company was valued at approximately $19 billion. It’s safe to say the IPO was a massive success. Lineage was able to bring home $4.4 billion in proceeds. It was originally expecting to net $3.4 billion to $3.9 billion. Lineage initially planned to offer 47 million shares priced at $70 to $82 each. That changed.

FreightWaves’ Todd Maiden writes: “Lineage Inc. said nearly 57 million shares of its common stock were priced at $78 per share ahead of its initial public offering on Thursday. A 30-day option for a 15% allotment (a little more than 8.5 million shares) has been granted to underwriters. The company said it will use proceeds to repay debt, fund cash grants to certain employees and pay transaction expenses. Any additional proceeds will be used for general corporate expenses or to repay other outstanding debt.”

What a record to set as the largest IPO listing of the year, bringing home more than $1 billion more than anticipated in the process.



