Sagging intermodal results, broad volume weakness sink J.B. Hunt’s Q2

Multimodal provider misses Q2 expectations

Todd Maiden
Shares of J.B. Hunt fall 3.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A decline in intermodal yields, weaker volumes across all of its transportation offerings and elevated expenses were among the reasons for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ second-quarter earnings miss.

The multimodal transportation provider reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.32 Tuesday after the market closed. The result was 49 cents lower year over year and roughly 20 cents off a range of consensus estimates.

A higher tax rate compared to the year-ago quarter was a 1-cent headwind. Higher interest expense due to an increase in rates was a 4-cent headwind. (J.B. Hunt’s debt balance increased just $30 million y/y in the quarter to $1.48 billion.)

Intermodal revenue fell 6% y/y to $1.41 billion as revenue per load was down 5% y/y, 2% lower than in the first quarter.


The intermodal unit lost market share in the period as loads fell 1% y/y compared to total intermodal traffic on the U.S. Class I railroads, which was up 8% y/y, according to the Association of American Railroads. Transcontinental loads were up 4% y/y, in part due to a weaker comparison to the prior year, while loads in the truck-competitive Eastern portion of the network fell 7% y/y.

“While experiencing some seasonal build in demand through the quarter, overall performance continued to be pressured by the soft freight market and its impact on over-the-road truck competition in the eastern network,” a news release read.

The unit recorded a 92.9% operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenue), which was 250 basis points worse y/y and 20 bps worse than the seasonally weakest first quarter. The company cited lower yields, underutilized equipment and increased equipment costs as factors.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) has been onboarding capacity as it expects an eventual turnaround in the business.


Operating income in the dedicated business fell 15% y/y while the brokerage unit booked an operating loss of $13.3 million.

Shares of JBHT were down 3.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Tuesday to discuss second-quarter results.

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.