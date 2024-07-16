Sagging intermodal results, broad volume weakness sink J.B. Hunt’s Q2

A decline in intermodal yields, weaker volumes across all of its transportation offerings and elevated expenses were among the reasons for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ second-quarter earnings miss.

The multimodal transportation provider reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.32 Tuesday after the market closed. The result was 49 cents lower year over year and roughly 20 cents off a range of consensus estimates.

A higher tax rate compared to the year-ago quarter was a 1-cent headwind. Higher interest expense due to an increase in rates was a 4-cent headwind. (J.B. Hunt’s debt balance increased just $30 million y/y in the quarter to $1.48 billion.)

Intermodal revenue fell 6% y/y to $1.41 billion as revenue per load was down 5% y/y, 2% lower than in the first quarter.



