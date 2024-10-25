Saia Q3 earnings: First look

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia missed analysts’ third-quarter expectations on Friday, reporting earnings per share of $3.46. That was 7 cents light of consensus and 21 cents lower year over year.

Saia’s (NASDAQ: SAIA) revenue increased 8.6% y/y to $842 million. Revenue was up 6.9% y/y on a per-day basis. The per-day revenue increase was driven by a 7.7% increase in tonnage per day, partially offset by a 0.9% decline in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. Excluding fuel, yield was 1.7% higher.

The tonnage increase was driven by an 8.5% increase in shipments per day, which was partially offset by a 0.8% decline in weight per shipment. Saia has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Yellow Corp.’s (OTC: YELLQ) July 30, 2023, shutdown. On a two-year stacked comparison, its tonnage is up 14.4%.

Table: Saia’s key performance indicators

Saia reported an 85.1% operating ratio (operating expenses expressed as a percentage of revenue) in the quarter, which was 170 basis points worse y/y and 180 bps worse than the second quarter. The result was in line with management’s guidance of 100 to 200 bps of sequential deterioration.