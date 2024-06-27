Samsara releases Asset Tag at Beyond

CHICAGO — Transportation and manufacturing solutions provider Samsara (NYSE:IOT) announced Thursday at its user conference Beyond a product designed to improve real-time visibility of industry equipment and tooling.

Samsara’s Asset Tag. (Photo: Samsara)

Asset Tag utilizes low-energy Bluetooth capabilities to help prevent loss or theft of products during shipping. It enables drivers to share asset locations in case of a breakdown or service disruption and shares recorded shipment data with carriers to improve inventory management.

“About a year ago, the Asset Tag was born from a radical idea that we could use the millions of Samsara Gateways [a tool connected to the cloud that is collecting sensor data] we have out in the field to create a network, enabling ‘tags’ to ping off those devices,” explained David Gal, vice president of product and engineering at Samsara. “With this, we’d unlock a level of asset tracking that was previously impossible and solve even more real-world problems for our customers.

“After months of rigorous testing and customer feedback, I’m excited to see this vision become a reality. As we further connect every aspect of physical operations, we can turn massive amounts of data into valuable insights and drive real results.”



