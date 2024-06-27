Watch Now


Samsara releases Asset Tag at Beyond

Asset Tag can help prevent loss during shipping, share assets and improve operations, company says

Grace Sharkey
·
Samsara Beyond event in Chicago. (Photo: Grace Sharkey/FreightWaves)

CHICAGO — Transportation and manufacturing solutions provider Samsara (NYSE:IOT) announced Thursday at its user conference Beyond a product designed to improve real-time visibility of industry equipment and tooling.

Samsara’s Asset Tag. (Photo: Samsara)

Asset Tag utilizes low-energy Bluetooth capabilities to help prevent loss or theft of products during shipping. It enables drivers to share asset locations in case of a breakdown or service disruption and shares recorded shipment data with carriers to improve inventory management.

“About a year ago, the Asset Tag was born from a radical idea that we could use the millions of Samsara Gateways [a tool connected to the cloud that is collecting sensor data] we have out in the field to create a network, enabling ‘tags’ to ping off those devices,” explained David Gal, vice president of product and engineering at Samsara. “With this, we’d unlock a level of asset tracking that was previously impossible and solve even more real-world problems for our customers.

“After months of rigorous testing and customer feedback, I’m excited to see this vision become a reality. As we further connect every aspect of physical operations, we can turn massive amounts of data into valuable insights and drive real results.”


James Banner, senior vice president of administration at Pike Electric, praised the technology.

“We have several high-value assets like service gloves and electrical grounds that don’t have serial numbers but still need to be tracked, managed and inspected to remain compliant. …,” Banner said in the company release. “Previously, misplaced equipment would take us weeks to locate and if lost entirely, cost up to a million dollars to replace annually. With Samsara’s Asset Tags, we are hoping to minimize this downtime, cut costs, and digitize manual inspection processes.”

Asset Tag is available to customers in North America and Europe.


Samsara’s Asset Tag software. (Photo: Samsara)

