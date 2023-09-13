TFI International acquires 155-truck tanker carrier in Canada

TFI International Inc. has acquired Vedder Transportation Group, a tanker truck transporter of food-grade liquids and dry bulk commodities with 155 power units and 300 tanker trailers.

Vedder is based in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The acquisition helps TFI establish a Canadian coast-to-coast food-grade tanker truck network, according to Alain Bedard, TFI International’s chairman, president and CEO.

“For many years, TFI International … has been a provider of tank truck services to the liquid and dry bulk food grade market in Eastern Canada,” Bedard said in a news release. “With the acquisition of Vedder, we add the premier provider of [tanker] services in Western Canada along with a network of strategically located facilities.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Vedder Transportation Group, which was founded in 1956, has 13 terminals across western Canada. The company provides food-grade transportation services, as well as dry van, flat deck, step deck and maxi/super b train transportation.

Vedder also provides solutions such as a food-grade wash rack, rail car transload and warehousing services. The company generates annual revenues of more than $60 million.





Fred Zweep, president of Vedder Transportation Group, will join TFI International’s specialized truckload business segment.

Montreal-based TFI International is Canada’s largest trucking and logistics company. It operates a network of over 90 transportation companies with 24,000 employees and 540 facilities.

In May, TFI International acquired Canadian less-than-truckload carrier Siemens Transportation Group and U.S.-based LTL provider Hot Line Freight Systems.

