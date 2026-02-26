This Canadian port saw containers increase 175% in four years

Canada’s Port Saint John saw infrastructure investment pay off handsomely in 2025.

The eastern hub in New Brunswick province said container volumes increased by 29.4% between 2024 and 2025, from 184,879 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 239,364 TEUs.

Saint John’s box gains outpaced the Port of Prince Rupert, 14%, Port of Montreal, 3.6%, and Vancouver, 6% (H1).

The port credited completion of $247 million in public-private investments at its west side terminal operated by DP World.