’Tis the season for porch pirates

The holiday season brings festivities and cheer but also attracts porch pirates — thieves who steal packages from doorsteps.
In 2023, over 120 million packages were stolen across the U.S., and this year alone, package thefts accounted for $12 billion in losses.
With an increase in online shopping, porch piracy is becoming a more prevalent issue.
Thieves often target high-value items like electronics or brand-name products, taking advantage of unattended packages. To protect your deliveries, consider these steps:
- Use alternative delivery options: Ship items to secure locations like parcel lockers, workplaces or local stores.
- Invest in security: Install doorbell cameras, motion-sensor lights or lockable porch boxes.
- Schedule deliveries: Require a signature or coordinate delivery times when you’re home.
- Be proactive: Insure packages before shipping them.
Learn more about porch piracy here.
Understanding the Blue Yonder ransomware attack
The logistics sector is working through a significant cyber event following the November ransomware attack on Blue Yonder, a provider of AI-driven supply chain solutions. The incident has reverberated across industries, affecting major players like Starbucks, U.K. grocery chains and manufacturers like BIC.
On November 21, 2024, Blue Yonder reported a ransomware attack that disrupted its managed services environment. The disruption affected key operational systems for over 3,000 clients globally, including prominent brands such as Tesco, Microsoft and Procter & Gamble.
Starbucks experienced scheduling and payroll system disruptions, requiring manual tracking of employee hours to ensure timely payments. Similarly, U.K. retailers like Morrisons reverted to backup processes to manage warehouse operations. BIC faced shipping delays, showcasing the ripple effects of such breaches across the supply chain ecosystem.
The Termite ransomware group claimed responsibility for the attack. Known for employing double extortion tactics, Termite encrypts systems and threatens to leak sensitive data to maximize leverage. The group alleges the theft of 680 gigabytes of sensitive Blue Yonder data, including database dumps, internal documents and insurance files. This data has been listed on Termite’s dark website, with threats to release it publicly, escalating pressure on Blue Yonder and its clients.
Termite ransomware is rapidly emerging as a significant cybercrime threat, targeting high-value organizations with well-coordinated attacks. Termite focuses on infiltrating networks through unpatched vulnerabilities or phishing schemes. The stolen data is then weaponized for financial extortion, with public exposure of sensitive information serving as a secondary pressure tactic.
Since its emergence in 2024, Termite has listed seven confirmed victims on its leak site, including global brands and public institutions. The group’s ability to adapt and its growing list of targets signals a need for heightened vigilance in cybersecurity practices.
Since the attack, Blue Yonder has worked with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to restore operations. As of Thursday, most affected customers had resumed normal operations, though investigations into the breach and stolen data continue. Starbucks, for example, has implemented contingency measures to mitigate future disruptions, ensuring smoother operations should similar issues arise.
To protect against groups like Termite, companies must adopt a proactive and layered cybersecurity approach. This includes:
- Regular patching and updates: Ensuring all systems are up to date to eliminate vulnerabilities.
- Employee training: Educating staff on identifying phishing attempts and securing credentials.
- Real-time monitoring: Using tools to track vulnerabilities and detect suspicious activity.
- Incident response plans: Developing comprehensive strategies to respond quickly to breaches, minimizing operational downtime.
- Dark web monitoring: Leveraging intelligence to identify stolen data early and mitigate risks.
Holiday heist in Tuscon
Tucson Transport Inc. fell victim to a growing crime trend over Thanksgiving weekend when thieves stole CPC units — critical truck components — from 11 rigs.
The theft halted operations for the long-standing Arizona business, leaving trucks grounded and livelihoods affected. With CPCs in high demand and backordered nationwide, trucking companies face increased risks.
Tucson Transport urges anyone with information to come forward and help stop these costly thefts.
Learn more about the crime here.
Fireside Chat: Carrier Assure CEO talks fighting supply chain fraud
Boeing’s $243M plea deal rejected by federal judge
Chinese national accused of shipping weapons from US to North Korea