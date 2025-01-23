Truck Leasing Task Force blasts lease-purchase programs

(Source: The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Truck Leasing Task Force)

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Truck Leasing Task Force (TLTF) delivered a scathing report on lease-purchase (LP) programs managed by motor carriers in the trucking industry. The TLTF’s findings described the programs as tools of “fraud and driver oppression,” arguing that LP programs have a detrimental impact on individual drivers, the trucking workforce, and national transportation safety.

The report highlighted that approximately 5.7% of the 3.5 million interstate CDL drivers are affected by predatory lease-purchase programs, with over 200,000 drivers experiencing significant financial and professional harm. The TLTF found no substantial evidence supporting the claim that lease-purchase programs are a viable pathway to truck ownership, noting that “driver success is rare enough that programs seem designed to ensure failure for the overwhelming majority of drivers.”

One challenge according to the report is that lease purchase drivers take home less pay than company drivers. When looking at labor cost comparison and driver compensation as a percentage of total revenue the report notes, “Lease-purchase drivers in this case earned less than 1/3 of the average per mile compensation in the industry. To be clear, that is not less than 1/3 of the compensation of the best-paid employees, that is 1/3 of the average.”

Another issue is that LP programs rarely end up with the driver owning the truck. According to the TLTF, “less than 1 in 100 drivers who participate in a lease-purchase end up owning the truck.” In another instance, in litigation cases reviewed by the TLTF, lease-purchase drivers were found to earn as little as 11.3% of their generated revenues. The report added, “lease-purchase contracts appear to be drafted with only the motor carrier’s profitability and mitigation-of-risk in mind,” the report states, highlighting the exploitative nature of these agreements.



