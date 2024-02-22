Truck tech impacted by AT&T outage: Here’s what’s happening

AT&T began experiencing sweeping outages of its cellular networks across the United States on Thursday morning. While mass reports of driver connectivity issues have not surfaced, back-end TMS and visibility systems are experiencing outages.

Motive, Samsara and Trimble are a few of the transportation tech platforms that reported issues, warning customers of potential problems. These systems use cellular data to track drivers’ locations, send messages and dispatch information, meaning an AT&T outage can sever that communication.

Omnitracs and Verizon Connect were some of the platforms not affected, as of press time.