Trucker hailed as hero for rescuing ‘miracle baby’ after Beryl in Louisiana

A Texas truck driver is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a “miracle baby” found in a Louisiana ditch during severe weather caused by Hurricane Beryl after his 4-year-old brother was found dead.

Authorities said during a news conference that the unidentified 1-year-old spent two days exposed to the elements in a ditch alongside Interstate 10, about 5 to 8 miles from where the boy’s unidentified brother’s body was discovered. Their mother, Aaliyah Jack, 25, of Lake Charles, has been charged with murder.

DHL Supply Chain driver Reginald Walton told Lafayette television station KADN-TV he found the unidentified 1-year-old while driving along the interstate, initially thinking the child was a dog until he saw the baby move. He called 911 while he parked his truck and ran to the baby.

“Sure enough, there was a little boy sitting down the embankment there,” he said. “As I approached him, he smiled at me, and then he stood up and started crying and walked toward me.”



