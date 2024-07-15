TruckSmarter’s financial services secure $50M debt facility

Digital trucking platform TruckSmarter announced Monday that it has closed a $50 million debt facility with CoVenture to grow the company’s services, including an option to extend the facility to $100 million. The San Francisco-based company last raised $25 million in 2022.

“Amid challenges for the trucking industry over the past several years, TruckSmarter has demonstrated how technological innovation and its commitment to drivers is pivotal when developing a disruptive solution that addresses industry needs. …We could not be more excited about partnering with the TruckSmarter team as they embark on this next stage of growth and as the industry makes its recovery,” said Lei Tie, managing director of CoVenture.

The financing will support TruckSmarter in expanding its quick pay and factoring business, which has been a key driver of its recent growth and need for debt.

“The factoring and quick pay business just continues to grow and drive a ton of traction. We are now pacing four-times year-over-year growth,” Daniel Kao, co-founder and CEO told FreightWaves. “This will help us finance a lot more receivables and continue growing this core of our business.”



