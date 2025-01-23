U.S. weekly rail volume shows big jump

U.S. rail traffic showed a massive jump for the week ending Jan. 18, 2025, with both carload and intermodal traffic up more than 25% from the same week a year earlier.

Statistics from the Association of American Railroads show overall traffic for the week was 500,160 carloads and intermodal units, a 25.9% increase. That included 216,457 carloads, up 25.1%, and 287,703 containers and trailers, up 26.5%.

While railroad officials have suggested that they are seeing traffic increases as importers move ahead of potential tariffs, the comparable week a year ago showed lower-than-average volumes: third-week traffic for the week ending Jan. 20, 2024, featured a 13.2% decrease from the same week in 2023, with all commodity groups showing declines.

Screenshot: AAR

Through three weeks, U.S. carload traffic is up 3.4% and intermodal traffic has increased 14% compared to the same period in 2024, with overall volume up 9.1%.