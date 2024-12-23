Unifor ratifies new deals with CN

Members of Canadian union Unifor have ratified new four-year agreements with Canadian National Railway, the union and railroad have announced.

The Montreal-based railroad said the agreements were ratified on Sunday and cover approximately 3,300 workers in mechanical, clerical and intermodal positions. The union did not announce any details on the ratification vote.

“We are pleased to have achieved these new collective agreements through collaborative negotiations,” CN Chief Executive Tracy Robinson said in a release. “By working together with Unifor, we now have new agreements that strengthen our workforce and enhance our ability to serve customers reliably across North America.”

The new agreements covering Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 run through Dec. 31, 2028, and include an annual raise of 3%.