Unifor ratifies new deals with CN

Members of Canadian union Unifor have ratified new four-year agreements with Canadian National Railway, the union and railroad have announced.
The Montreal-based railroad said the agreements were ratified on Sunday and cover approximately 3,300 workers in mechanical, clerical and intermodal positions. The union did not announce any details on the ratification vote.
“We are pleased to have achieved these new collective agreements through collaborative negotiations,” CN Chief Executive Tracy Robinson said in a release. “By working together with Unifor, we now have new agreements that strengthen our workforce and enhance our ability to serve customers reliably across North America.”
The new agreements covering Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 run through Dec. 31, 2028, and include an annual raise of 3%.
“This agreement secures important gains that reflect the critical contributions of Unifor members to CN’s operations,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a release. “We are proud to deliver improvements that address pension security, work ownership and working conditions, which were top priorities for members.”
The two sides announced the tentative agreements earlier this month. [See “CN, Unifor reach tentative deal …,” Trains News Wire, Dec. 9.]
Related coverage:
Trump names Fink to head Federal Railroad Administration
China target of new US freight car security rule
New legislation would require 10% of China imports to move on US ships