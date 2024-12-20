China target of new US freight car security rule

The Federal Railroad Administration has issued a new final rule on freight car safety standards including limitations on cars or parts from China or another “country of concern.”

The rule, released Thursday and effective Jan. 21, 2025, fulfills a requirement of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The rule requires railcars to be manufactured or assembled in “a qualified facility by a qualified manufacturer.” In addition to limiting components from countries of concern or state-owned enterprises in such countries, it bars essential components or sensitive technology from such countries and enterprises. Penalties include prohibiting manufacturers from supplying freight cars for U.S. use.

“By enforcing stringent controls on where freight car technology and materials originate, this rule aims to minimize risks related to compromised security, ensuring that U.S. rail remains safe and reliable,” FRA Administrator Amit Bose said in a media release.



