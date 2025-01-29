US cross-border freight stalled in November

For all the recent contentious talk of tariffs and trade, the dollar value of cross-border freight moving between the United States, Canada and Mexico in November was unchanged from the previous year.

Cross-border freight totaled $131 billion moved by all modes of transportation, unchanged from November 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Freight between the U.S. and Canada was valued at $61.8 billion, down 5.2% y/y. Freight moving between the U.S. and Mexico came to $69.1 billion, up 5.1% from November 2023.

It was the 21st straight month Mexico led Canada in freight dollar value.



