Video: Freighter capsizes and sinks in Dakar after being hit by bulk carrier

Probe underway on why bulker rammed docked ship

Stuart Chirls
(Screenshot from video posted by Abdourahmane ba/X)

Local authorities are investigating the sinking of a freighter in Senegal.

Published reports said the vessel Princesse Jessica was hit by the Zografia, a Greek-owned bulk carrier, on the night of Oct. 15 while it was docked at the Port of Dakar.

The freighter capsized and sank immediately after the allision. No casualties were reported.

Port operations were not affected, and the port in a statement expected the Princesse Jessica to be refloated in due time.


The Zografia in January survived a missile attack by Houthi rebels while transiting the Red Sea. No one was injured in the attack, and the ship sailed on to Suez for repairs.

(Video: Abdourahmane ba/X)

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.