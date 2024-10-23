Video: Freighter capsizes and sinks in Dakar after being hit by bulk carrier

Local authorities are investigating the sinking of a freighter in Senegal.

Published reports said the vessel Princesse Jessica was hit by the Zografia, a Greek-owned bulk carrier, on the night of Oct. 15 while it was docked at the Port of Dakar.

The freighter capsized and sank immediately after the allision. No casualties were reported.

Port operations were not affected, and the port in a statement expected the Princesse Jessica to be refloated in due time.