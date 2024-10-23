Video: Freighter capsizes and sinks in Dakar after being hit by bulk carrier

Local authorities are investigating the sinking of a freighter in Senegal.
Published reports said the vessel Princesse Jessica was hit by the Zografia, a Greek-owned bulk carrier, on the night of Oct. 15 while it was docked at the Port of Dakar.
The freighter capsized and sank immediately after the allision. No casualties were reported.
Port operations were not affected, and the port in a statement expected the Princesse Jessica to be refloated in due time.
The Zografia in January survived a missile attack by Houthi rebels while transiting the Red Sea. No one was injured in the attack, and the ship sailed on to Suez for repairs.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Port of Long Beach hits record container volumes
Strong ocean container market boosts Maersk guidance
Containers lagged ocean shipping gains in 2023, UN report finds