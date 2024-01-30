Vizion partners with Dun & Bradstreet on risk management offering

Supply chain visibility provider Vizion announced Tuesday it has released a new product to provide customers with live tracking and risk management capabilities.

The new tool, TradeView, is made available through a partnership between the company and Dun & Bradstreet, which will be providing its own supply chain data to be leveraged with Vizion’s global shipment data.

“Our industry needs ESG [environmental, social and governance] transparency mapped across supplier networks and product value chains. TradeView breaks new ground in addressing these needs through unprecedented live monitoring and access to novel datasets. Vizion, in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, is excited to bring a truly differentiated solution to market,” said Vizion CEO Kyle Henderson in the release.





According to Vizion, the tool is designed to help supply chain actors from a wide array of sectors, including port and terminal operators, logistics providers, drayage companies, railroads, and retail providers, make better business decisions.

Through the collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, the tool empowers government workers, commodity traders and individuals in capital markets to enhance their economic forecasting capabilities.

Vizion’s last solutions release was its Intermodal Rail Tracking in June. This feature focuses on the often-overlooked movement of containers from vessels to inland destinations, providing transparency on events like last free dates and available pickup dates to help shippers and logistics providers avoid access charges.

The company has not had to raise capital since 2022, when Samsung led the $14 million Series A round with participation from Maersk Growth and Value Stream Ventures.

Flexport plans to lay off 20% of workforce, say insiders

Optym lands strategic investment from industry backer Venture 53

FreightTech experts: 2024 is the year for laggards to catch up