  • DTS.USA
    5.591
    -0.009
    -0.2%
  • NTI.USA
    2.870
    0.020
    0.7%
  • NTID.USA
    2.890
    0.020
    0.7%
  • NTIDL.USA
    2.030
    0.020
    1%
  • OTRI.USA
    7.260
    -0.030
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,611.100
    -0.450
    0%
Weekly NTI Update: July 18, 2022

Photo of Brandon Cafferky Brandon CafferkyMonday, July 18, 2022
Learn more at SONAR.FreightWaves.com

