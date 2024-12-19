Weekly US rail traffic continues to gain

Weekly rail traffic in the United States remains up as the year winds down.

Figures for the week ending Dec. 14 saw U.S. railroads move 526,166 carloads and intermodal units, a 4.8% increase over the same week in 2023, according to the Association of American Railroads. Those figures include 228,400 commodity carloads, down 2.4% from the corresponding week a year ago, and 297,766 containers and trailers, up 11.1%.

Among carload gainers, farm products excluding grain and food increased 3.6%, while petroleum and petroleum products were ahead 2.8%.

Notable declines were seen in metallic ores and metals, down 11.5%; coal, off 6%; and motor vehicles and parts, off 4.7% from the previous week.



