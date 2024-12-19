Weekly US rail traffic continues to gain

Weekly rail traffic in the United States remains up as the year winds down.
Figures for the week ending Dec. 14 saw U.S. railroads move 526,166 carloads and intermodal units, a 4.8% increase over the same week in 2023, according to the Association of American Railroads. Those figures include 228,400 commodity carloads, down 2.4% from the corresponding week a year ago, and 297,766 containers and trailers, up 11.1%.
Among carload gainers, farm products excluding grain and food increased 3.6%, while petroleum and petroleum products were ahead 2.8%.
Notable declines were seen in metallic ores and metals, down 11.5%; coal, off 6%; and motor vehicles and parts, off 4.7% from the previous week.
Through 50 weeks of 2024, carload traffic is down 3.1% while intermodal traffic is up 9.2% for an overall gain of 3.3% compared to the same period a year ago.
North American volume for the week, from nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, included 334,768 carloads, down 4% from the same week a year ago, and 379,155 intermodal units, up 7%. The combined total of 713,923 carloads and intermodal units represents a 1.5% increase.
For the year to date, overall North American volume is up 2.2% compared to the first 40 weeks of 2023. That includes a 1% decline in Canada and a 3% gain in Mexico.
The next two weeks of rail traffic reports will be released later than usual — on Friday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Jan. 3 — because of holidays.
