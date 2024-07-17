Western Express talks safety at Enterprise Fleet Summit

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Navigating an ever-changing safety landscape

DETAILS: Daniel Patterson, director of safety at truckload carrier Western Express, discusses the ways his company is addressing safety challenges in trucking.

KEY QUOTES FROM PATTERSON:

On tailored orientation programs: “The driver that’s been to different companies before and has some experience as an over-the-road driver is a much different driver [from the one] that graduated truck driving school and we’re his first company.”

On adaptive-speed technology: “It’s on every one of our trucks. If [our drivers] are at a customer’s yard, we can geofence that truck to the customer yard speed limit.”

On AI cameras on trucks: “It kind of skips that middleman where it’s auto-classifying. We can review the data and then do training based on that.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden