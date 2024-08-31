What the surge in empty container moves says about the freight market

Chart of the Week: Inbound Empty Rail Container Volume, Outbound Tender Volume Index, Outbound Loaded Rail Volume – Los Angeles SONAR: IRAILE.LAX, OTVI.LAX, ORAILL.LAX

The rails movement of empty international and domestic sized containers into the Los Angeles market have spiked over the past month. The implication is that demand is outpacing the supply of available containers both on the west coast and overseas. The transportation market appears to be able to handle it.

The dominant flow of consumer goods into the U.S. is from Asia to southern California. These are items like electronics, furniture and apparel. The primary consumption markets are in the eastern half of the country, which means most of the goods that come in through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach get moved either by rail or truck to the east.

This trade route should not be confused with raw materials or routes associated with manufacturing and processing. Those are much more dispersed and less focused.



