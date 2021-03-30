White Paper: The Power of Customer Experience in Freight Forwarding

Technology and digitization are creating a sea of change in the freight forwarding (FF) industry. Freight forwarders (FFs) that do not adapt will lose market share and become obsolete, while those that innovate and employ technology will emerge as share takers and winners in the next decade.

To test the validity of this hypothesis, FreightWaves partnered with Logixboard to survey 100 shippers that work with freight forwarding companies to understand what matters most to them when it comes to choosing and working with freight forwarders and FF technologies.

