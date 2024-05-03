XPO cruises past Q1 consensus estimate

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO handily beat first-quarter expectations Friday ahead of the market open.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents for the 2024 first quarter, 14 cents ahead of the consensus estimate and 25 cents higher year over year (y/y). The adjusted result excluded transaction and restructuring costs of 25 cents per share.

“Our strong first quarter financial results exceeded expectations, giving us a solid start to 2024,” said CEO Mario Harik in a news release.

Revenue in the company’s LTL segment increased 9% y/y to $1.22 billion as tonnage per day increased 3% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was up 7% (10% higher excluding fuel surcharges). The tonnage increase was the combination of a 5% increase in daily shipments, which was partially offset by a 2% decline in weight per shipment.