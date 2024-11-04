4-state coalition gets nearly $250M for I-95 electric truck chargers

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded nearly $250 million for a multistate project to add electric truck chargers along an East Coast freight corridor.

The EPA awarded the funds to the Clean Corridor Coalition, a group consisting of environmental and transportation leaders in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. The coalition will use the grant to fund a regional charging network for electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks along Interstate 95. The interstate was also identified by the Biden administration as a priority for the National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy.

The $248.9 million will establish 24 freight truck charging sites with 450 charging ports across the states. This infrastructure is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of 18.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2050, the EPA said in an announcement. The project will also train 400 workers, including specialized workforce training for low-income and disadvantaged community members.

The roadway stretching from Connecticut to Maryland is one of the most densely populated freight corridors in the United States, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said. The route also handles freight from several large ports.



