AccuWeather reduces number of projected storms in Atlantic hurricane season

AccuWeather is reducing its projected number of named storms during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season following an “unusual” August with low tropical activity.

The Pennsylvania-based weather forecasting agency announced this week that it is downgrading its projections. Forecasters now predict that this year’s season will see 16 to 20 named storms and six to 10 hurricanes, of which three to six are expected to be major. Four to six storms are predicted to hit the United States.

AccuWeather meteorologists previously predicted that this year’s hurricane season would spur 20 to 25 named storms. The updated prediction comes after meteorologists forecast that this season would see above-average tropical storm activity.

“So far, only five named storms have formed in the Atlantic Basin. However, one of those storms — Hurricane Beryl — did manage to intensify to a Category 5 storm and cause significant and widespread damage to the Texas coastline, including leaving millions without power for an extended period of time,” said FreightWaves meteorologist Kaylee Nix.



