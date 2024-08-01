Airline cargo revenues improve in Q2 along with market

Cargo business at publicly traded passenger and combination airlines showed improvement in the second quarter from the prior three months as the recovery from a prolonged freight downturn fully took hold this year, according to earnings results released so far.

Lufthansa Cargo’s operating profit dipped 3% in the second quarter as rising expenses and lower yields offset an increase in core transportation revenue, but the airline said it expects the peak shipping season to deliver strong growth for the remainder of the year. Importantly, financial and operating performance improved sequentially from the first quarter.

Cargo revenue at Lufthansa Group’s logistics division increased 13% year over year to 747 million euros ($808 million) on a 14% gain in traffic sales, but was undercut by a 12% increase in operating expenses and yields that were 15% lower than a year ago due to additional capacity generated by expansion of passenger flights across the airline industry. Upward pressure on expenses came from higher costs from cargo jet charters, fleet expansion, wage and salary increases associated with new labor agreements, and a 2% bump in head count.

The inputs added up to $38.9 million in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, down 3% from a year ago, Lufthansa reported on Wednesday. The results were much better than the first quarter, when Lufthansa Cargo suffered a $23.5 million operating loss as profits fell 114% from the same period in 2023. During the quarter, revenue cargo ton kilometers increased 17% to 2.5 million.



