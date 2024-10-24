Arbitrator tabbed for CPKC-TCRC rail contract talks

There is progress in contract negotiations between Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and its largest union.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service has appointed William Kaplan as the arbitrator in its collective bargaining with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP).

Kaplan is also serving as arbitrator for the TCRC’s contract negotiations with Canadian National, the union said in a news release Thursday.

A schedule has not been set for mediation.