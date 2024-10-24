Union Pacific Q3 earnings: First look

Union Pacific Corp. said third-quarter net income was $1.7 billion, or $2.75 per diluted share, up from net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

“Our third quarter results demonstrate the success of our strategy,” said Union Pacific Chief Executive Jim Vena, in a release. “Improved safety and service performance supported solid revenue growth that we converted into double-digit improvement in third quarter operating income and earnings per share.

“The entire Union Pacific team is focused on delivering for our customers and shareholders, and is energized to build on these accomplishments to drive sustainable long-term success.”

The Omaha-based company (NYSE: UNP) and operator of the largest U.S. railroad said operating revenue of $6.1 billion grew 3% on increased volume and core pricing gains, partially offset by business mix and reduced fuel surcharge revenue.



