Watch Now


LogisticsNewsTruckingTruckload Carriers

C.H. Robinson joins TriumphPay’s payments platform

Partnership opens Triumph’s transportation finance network to C.H. Robinson’s 450,000 contract carriers

Todd Maiden
·
The agreement provides C.H. Robinson’s customers payment tools designed to improve processing times, automate back-office functions and reduce fraud. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Triumph Financial announced Monday that C.H. Robinson has joined its freight payments platform. The strategic partnership opens the menu of transportation finance solutions on the TriumphPay Network to C.H. Robinson’s 450,000 contract carriers.

“By joining forces, we have the ability to deliver financial payment offerings that streamline processes, improve efficiencies and foster growth with and for carriers,” stated Michael Castagnetto, president of North American surface transportation at C.H. Robinson, in a news release. “Together, we plan to unlock innovation that helps move the industry forward.”

The TriumphPay Network provides freight payment solutions and factoring services to freight brokers, shippers and carriers, facilitating nearly $50 billion in broker transactions annually. It is a part of holding company Triumph Financial (NASDAQ: TFIN).

The agreement will provide C.H. Robinson’s customers payment tools to improve processing times, automate back-office functions and reduce fraud.


“By joining the TriumphPay Network, C.H. Robinson will continue to deliver best-in-class carrier offerings and further underscore their position as a leader in the transportation industry,” said Aaron Graft, vice chairman and CEO at Triumph Financial.

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) has $22 billion in freight under management, providing brokerage, forwarding and other third-party logistics services.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.