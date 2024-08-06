Check Call: A great hope comes after disappointing Q2

The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the event of the fall. Subscribers to Check Call have a special discount code for F3 registration. This is going to be one of the best deals on F3 tickets. Use the code CheckCallF324 or go to this link, and the discount will be applied. There is no better party than a Chattanooga party. This is not one to miss.

Tis the season of quarterly earnings, and there was no Christmas in July this time around. Second-quarter earnings have been taking over headlines for the past week, and they aren’t exactly what everyone is hoping for.

Starting off with the behemoth Amazon. The e-commerce mega annual event Prime Day will be reflected in third-quarter earnings, which typically make up 1%-2% of the company’s global sales. This year it was expected to bring in $14 billion. Performance before the event was not received well by Wall Street. FreightWaves’ John Kingston writes, “In North America, net sales exclusive of [Amazon Web Services] rose to $90 billion from $82.5 billion. News reports said CFO Brian Olsavsky, in a conference call with reporters after the release of the earnings, said Amazon ‘did come in a little short on revenue growth in North America vs. our internal estimates.’” Some of that was due to consumers continuing the trend of trading down to cheaper alternatives so overall sales were down.

Moving to the less-than-truckload sector, customary superstar ArcBest came up with a miss. At ArcBest reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.98 for the second quarter. The result was 8 cents below the consensus estimate but 44 cents higher year over year. ABF Freight, LTL operations reported revenue of $713 million, a 2% year-over-year decline.