Check Call: The election special

It’s the biggest day every four years. It’s not the opening ceremony of the Olympics or the FIFA World Cup, it’s Election Day. The citizens of the U.S. get to exercise their civic duty and vote for their elected officials. This year is extra special ’cause it’s a presidential election.

The election is crucial because the president will set policies and tariffs, enforce regulations, and do a host of other things that can impact the economy and the supply chain. Nothing is set in stone yet, but each candidate has different policies in mind that can impact the economy and subsequently the freight market.

On Friday, FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller, Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland and Senior Analyst Tony Mulvey broke down the different directions policies could go.

One of the main takeaways is that regardless of who wins the election the ensuing federal policies can massively impact the freight industry. “If you think about the freight economy, it’s so big, it’s so massive, because about 32% of the U.S. economy is tied to logistics-dependent industries,” Fuller said. “It means that these businesses simply cannot exist without logistics, and so policy has an enormous amount of impact on freight.”



