Check Call: The future of talent in the supply chain

Are you dreaming of a Chattanooga Thanksgiving? Well, the Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, this Nov. 19-21 is not technically on Thanksgiving. But arriving just a few days before, it can provide a little pre-turkey day appetizer. There will be some fun, some learning, some chit-chatting – you name it, we'll have it.

The Global Supply Chain Institute at the University of Tennessee Knoxville has published a study targeting development of the next generation of supply chain talent. The title of the paper, appropriately, is “Developing the Next Generation of Supply Chain Planning Talent and Leadership.” Finding qualified employees and retaining them is an area that all organizations are struggling with. The study identified five key concerns.

One is the shift in work modalities. The adoption of remote work and hybrid setups, as well as the return to office, has created a tough environment for businesses as each mode presents obstacles. Everything from maintaining productivity and fostering collaboration to ensuring effective communication hangs in the balance.

Another significant concern is the growing talent gap in the supply chain industry. Companies face a huge hole in available talent, especially as the demand for skilled professionals continues to rise. This imbalance forces organizations to reconsider their human resource practices, emphasizing the need for proactive talent development and recruitment strategies. Solutions can range from training and career development to a robust internship program that can take an intern to a full-time employee with little additional training or downtime upon starting.



