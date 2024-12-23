Check Call: To everything, there is a returns season

(GIF: GIPHY)

It’s the holiday season, which means that e-commerce is on overdrive. Final-mile services have been stretched thin as people look to get packages in time for the holidays. The influx of retail spending does raise the question of what happens after the holidays. All the e-commerce shippers have to navigate the world of online shopping and returns.

Return/reverse logistics is a challenge for a lot of shippers. Consumers don’t want to pay for returns, and they want returns to be easy and relatively hassle-free. That is easier said than done for shippers that send products throughout the U.S.

To get a handle on this, the National Retail Federation and Happy Returns have released some 2024 findings on e-commerce returns.

In 2024, total returns for the retail industry are projected to reach $890 billion. Some of the biggest highlights include: 76% of consumers consider free returns a key factor in deciding where to shop. More than two-thirds of retailers surveyed say they are prioritizing upgrading their returns capabilities within the next six months. A majority (93%) of retailers said retail fraud and other exploitive behavior are significant issues for their business.



