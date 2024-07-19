CloudStrike, Microsoft give updates, troubleshooting tips after IT glitch

CloudStrike and Microsoft have released troubleshooting solutions after a global tech outage disrupted business across several industries and grounded thousands of flights Friday morning.

As far as freight is concerned, it appears the outage has caused issues mainly for airlines, as rail and maritime are not reporting notable outages. Outages affecting trucking freight have not been reported.

U.S. cybersecurity company CloudStrike says a software update rolled out to customers on Windows devices was defective and caused the glitch. The company states on its website that this event is not a security incident or cyberattack, but rather is related to its Falcon Sensor software.

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” CloudStrike states in a post on the website. “We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.”



