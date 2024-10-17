Coal company sues Dali shipowners for over $100M

A major U.S. coal company has added to the growing list of claims against the owner and manager of the Singapore-flagged ship that caused the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this year.

Consol Energy is suing Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group for damages related to the Key Bridge collapse that “are expected to exceed $100 million,” according to a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Maryland on Wednesday.

Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine, which owned and managed the container ship Dali when it rammed the bridge on March 26, filed for liability protection less than a week after the accident, attempting to limit their liability to $43.7 million by invoking the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851.

But Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Consol (NYSE: CEIX), which operates a coal export terminal in Baltimore, contends – as do all others claiming damages resulting from the bridge collapse – that the owner and manager were negligent and therefore their liability should not be limited.



