DHL eyes freight recovery after subdued 1H

DHL Group said Thursday that operating profit fell 20.5% in the second quarter. But it is on track to meet full-year targets as sluggish economic activity weighs on international trade and freight transportation.

DHL’s (DXE: DHL) revenue bumped up 2.7% to 20.6 billion euros ($22.3 billion) while earnings before interest and taxes slumped to $1.5 billion, in line with internal projections. Operating profit, however, was significantly better than the $857 million in the second quarter of 2019, before the Covid crisis.

A persistently sluggish global economy has made it difficult for the German express parcel and logistics provider to improve results in recent quarters, but management forecasts a recovery in the second that will create tailwinds into next year.

Although industry-wide air and sea freight demand and rates grew substantially during the first half of the year, the gains were largely due to businesses shipping orders earlier than normal. This was due to uncertainty related to Red Sea shipping delays, a looming dockworkers strike in the U.S. and low inventory levels rather than an economic upturn. One school of thought is that retailers pulled forward international volumes to ensure delivery for busy holiday shopping periods later this year, which could result in a less robust peak shipping season.



