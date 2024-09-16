Employers: Still time for East Coast port deal

Facing a dire countdown to the first dock strike in decades, employers at East and Gulf Coast ports say a new contract is still within reach, and publicly called for the International Longshoremen’s Association to return to contract talks.

“There has been no further progress on Master Contract negotiations – we remain committed to the bargaining process and need the ILA to return to the table,” the United States Maritime Exchange (USMX) said in a brief statement Friday.

The ILA, with the current contract set to expire Sept. 30, has set a strike deadline of Oct. 1. Officials on both sides have been reluctant to comment, and it’s unclear when the two sides last met for a formal bargaining session.

“While there are fewer than three weeks remaining until the expiration of our current agreement – if the ILA is willing to meet – it is still possible to agree to terms on a new Master Contract,” the USMX said.



