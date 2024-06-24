Federal judge rejects arguments against Manhattan congestion pricing plan

A federal judge in New York has rejected arguments challenging the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s congestion pricing plan — which would charge truck drivers up to $36 for driving into Manhattan — and sided with officials hoping to implement the plan that they tout as a way to decrease traffic and improve transit.

Judge Lewis J. Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a 113-page ruling Thursday addressing arguments brought against the toll program, which had been scheduled to go into effect next Sunday until Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an indefinite pause on the program earlier this month. Liman’s opinion has no effect on the pause.

The suit was brought by multiple plaintiffs, including the United Federation of Teachers, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella and other elected officials.

The Central Business District Tolling Program would charge most drivers $15 for driving below 60th Street in Manhattan, while heavy-duty truck drivers would be charged $24 to $36 during peak hours. The Trucking Association of New York filed a separate suit to stop the plan in May, arguing that truck drivers would bear the brunt of the fees.



