FreightTech Friday: Alvys raises $20.5M to accelerate tech development

Logistics software provider Alvys announced Monday it has closed its Series A with $20.5 million in funding led by Titanium Ventures, with participation from Picus Capital and existing investors RTP and Bonfire. The company is looking to continue to develop its current offerings and support customer growth. Alvys has raised about $30 million to date.

Nick Darman, founder and CEO, told FreightWaves in an email Alvys is prioritizing its development in less-than-truckload and cross-border offerings, API endpoint development, and electronic data interchange automation.

The software provider currently offers load matching, quote generation, document management and other back-office workflows for dispatching and managing assets. It also offers open API connections for customers to integrate accounting software and recordkeeping technology.

“By continuously innovating and expanding our platform’s capabilities based on client feedback, we envision Alvys leading the way in automated, AI-driven logistics solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and customer satisfaction across the industry,” Darman said.

He also discussed some of the company’s customers and the workflow efficiencies Alvys has helped them achieve. For example, Bear Down Logistics saw load creation times down 12 minutes on average and PBJ Express reported over $120,000 in overhead expense savings.



